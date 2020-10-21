Report: LSU bans star NFL player and self-imposes penalties as NCAA investigates rules violations

(CNN) Louisiana State University is self-imposing penalties on its football program as the NCAA investigates the team for rules violations, according to a report in Sports Illustrated.

The NCAA is reviewing payments made to the father of a football player, according to the report. The report says the school will dock the football program eight scholarships over the next two years. LSU can offer up to 85 football scholarships per school year. In addition, Sports Illustrated says the university will reduce the number of recruitment visits to prospects.

Sports Illustrated is also reporting that former LSU wide receiver and current Cleveland Browns player Odell Beckham Jr. has been banned from the school's facilities for two years.

Beckham was seen on video counting and then slapping cash into the hands of LSU players following LSU's victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said in a "Pardon My Take" podcast from Barstool Sports that he, too, had received money from Beckham.

