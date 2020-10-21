Indiana school superintendent apologizes after a student was listed as 'Black Guy' in the high school yearbook

(CNN) An Indiana school superintendent has apologized after a Black student was simply listed as "Black Guy" in a high school yearbook.

Laura Hammack, superintendent of Brown County Schools in the town of Nashville, Indiana, posted a video to Facebook on Monday afternoon addressing the incident.

"(The 2020 Brown County High School yearbook) has a truly incomprehensible statement included in it, and we are currently trying to better understand what that situation is all about," Hammack said.

She told CNN that the words appeared with a photo of a Black student. According to CNN affiliate WRTV , the description was in a caption beneath a photo of members of a school basketball team.

The superintendent gave no further details, saying an investigation is ongoing and that the situation is a "clear" violation of the district's nondiscrimination policy.

Read More