Shakhtar Donetsk produces stunning Champions League upset to defeat 13-time winner Real Madrid

(CNN) Shakhtar Donetsk produced one of the most memorable upsets in Champions League history, beating 13-time winner Real Madrid 3-2 on home soil.

First-half strikes from Tete and Manor Solomon either side of a Raphael Varane own goal gave the Ukrainian side a commanding lead, before Real pulled two back early in the second period through Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.

Despite a sustained period of pressure late on from the Spanish champion, including a last-minute goal rightly disallowed by VAR for offside, Shakhtar held on for a famous win.

To make the result even more incredible, Shakhtar was without seven starting players -- and 10 in total -- due to a combination of positive coronavirus cases and injuries.

The defeat caps a miserable few days for Real, which suffered another shock defeat at the weekend to newly promoted Cadiz. Coach Zinedine Zidane, who cut a helpless and bemused figure on the sidelines, has plenty of work to do ahead of El Clasico against bitter rival Barcelona on Saturday.

Real Madrid's players look bewildered as Shakhtar scores its third goal.

