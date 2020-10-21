More than 100 dead as Vietnam reels from 'worst floods in decades'

(CNN) More than 100 people are dead and thousands of homes have been submerged in some of Vietnam's most severe floods in decades, with authorities warning that more bad weather is to come.

The death toll from weeks of flooding and landslides in central Vietnam has risen to 111, with 22 people still missing, Reuters reported Wednesday.

"These devastating floods are some of the worst we have seen in decades," Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, the president of Vietnam's Red Cross Society, said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 7,200 hectares of food crops have been submerged and damaged, and more than 691,000 cattle and poultry have been killed or swept away in flood water, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA). Sixteen national highways and 161,880 meters of local roads in four provinces have also been damaged.

A man rides his bicycle past flood waters during heavy rain showers in Hai Lang district in central Vietnam's Quang Tri province on October 16, 2020.

The country is now bracing for another onslaught from tropical storm Saudel which is heading toward Vietnam after lashing the Philippines, where it caused flooding and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

Read More