Orionid meteor shower peaks this week

(CNN) The Orionid meteor shower will peak in the early morning hours of October 21, sprinkling remnants of Halley's Comet in Earth's atmosphere to create a dazzling display.

The moon's faint waxing crescent phase will allow for optimal viewing. And if you can't see the meteor shower on October 21, experts advise looking up during the early morning hours before and after Wednesday this week because it will still be visible.

Expect up to 20 meteors per hour streaking across the sky during the peak.

This meteor shower may not be the most spectacular of the year, but it delights in other ways. The Orionids appear each year between October 2 and November 7, according to the American Meteor Society

What makes these showers distinct are the beautiful gas trails left behind that can stretch out for seconds after the meteor itself is gone. Or they can break up into bright fragments.

