A Wisconsin County cut funding to a domestic violence shelter that showed support for Black Lives Matter

(CNN) When Embrace, a Wisconsin-based domestic violence shelter, put up Black Lives Matter signs in its offices earlier this summer, employees expected it would prompt tough conversations from people in the community.

Their locations in the state are not too far from where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May -- and the signs were the shelter's gesture of solidarity with the nationwide movement against racial injustice.

Instead of tough conversations, however, the shelter was met with backlash, said Katie Bement, executive director of Embrace.

Bement said the non-profit, which serves about 90,000 people in four different counties in the state, was stripped of $25,000 of its funding from Barron County, and its services with more than a dozen local police departments were dismantled.

"We never expected our funding to be held hostage or to have joint services benefiting survivors dismantled," Bement told CNN.

Read More