After cadets allege racism in news reports, state orders review of Virginia Military Institute's culture

(CNN) The state's top leaders are ordering a review of what they say is the "clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism at the Virginia Military Institute," following news reports detailing allegations by Black students and alumni.

Writing that the school's values of honor, sacrifice, dignity and service "do not extend to all students," the letter from state officials to VMI's governing Board of Visitors cites reports of "vicious attacks on social media," a sophomore threatening to lynch a fellow underclassman and a professor fondly reminiscing over her family's involvement in the Ku Klux Klan.

It further claims the state-run military college in Lexington continues to embrace the Confederacy, as well as "an inaccurate and dangerous 'Lost Cause' version of Virginia's history." The "Lost Cause" ideology asserts the Southern war effort was heroic and that states' rights, not slavery, was the Confederacy's principal cause, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

The Post article this weekend describing racist & unconscionable behavior at VMI was terribly disturbing & unacceptable.



As a Commonwealth, we are better than this & VMI should be as well. pic.twitter.com/aCGi8T4Y8L — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) October 20, 2020

"It is long past time to consign these relics to the dustbin of history," the letter says. "This culture is unacceptable for any Virginia institution in the 21st century, especially one funded by taxpayers."

Monday's letter is signed by, among others, Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, state Senate President Louise Lucas, Attorney General Mark Herring and Delegate Lamont Bagby, chairman of the state Legislature's Black caucus.