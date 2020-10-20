University of Michigan students given immediate stay-at-home order amid a spike in Covid-19 cases

(CNN) All University of Michigan undergraduate students are now under an emergency stay-in-place order, after data shows that Covid-19 cases among Michigan students represents more than 60% of all local cases.

The order came from the Washtenaw County Health Department on Tuesday, and is set to continue until November 3.

"The situation locally has become critical, and this order is necessary to reverse the current increase in cases," Jimena Loveluck, health officer for Washtenaw County, said in a statement . "We must continue to do what we can to minimize the impact on the broader community and to ensure we have the public health capacity to fully investigate cases and prevent additional spread of illness."

With the order, undergraduate students have to stay in their homes, unless they're attending class, getting food or participating in "approved work that cannot be done remotely," a news release from the health department said.

"Students who wish to return to a primary residence may do so only if they have completed the U-M's procedures for leaving campus safely," the release said.

