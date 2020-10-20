Broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman caught on hot mic appearing to mock military flyovers as wasteful

(CNN) Military flyovers can be awe-inspiring to watch and are practically tradition at many sporting events.

But you can count broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck among those seemingly not impressed with them. The pair are in hot water after a hot mic picked them up apparently criticizing and mocking the display of jets flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa prior to the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

Airplanes fly over Raymond James Stadium before the start of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!" Buck replied in a mocking tone.

"That stuff ain't happening with (a) Kamala-Biden ticket," Aikman added. "I'll tell you that right now, partner."

