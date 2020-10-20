A woman posted video of herself feeding a black bear. Now she could face up to 6 months in jail

(CNN) A Virginia woman could face up to six months in jail after being charged for intentionally feeding a black bear while on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The 21-year-old woman was seen on a video posted to TikTok on September 30 intentionally feeding the bear what appeared to be watermelon, chocolate and other foods, according to a press release Monday from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency . The video has since been taken down.

She has been charged with served with illegal bear feeding, a Class B Misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine, the agency said. The woman will need to return to Sevier County to be booked on the charge, the release said.

CNN reached out to the woman for comment but has not heard back.

Gatlinburg is a heavily trafficked tourist area in the mountains of eastern Tennessee. Because of its proximity to nature, wildlife sightings are frequent, and officials have warned against feeding animals because it can encourage them to interact more with humans, putting both people and animals at risk.

