South Carolina deputy killed and two others injured after traffic stop altercation

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina has died and two other deputies were hospitalized as a result of an incident during a traffic stop Tuesday on I-85, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

Two people who were in a vehicle that had been stopped were injured, the sheriff said at a media briefing.

Master Deputy Conley Jumper died at the hospital, officials said. The other deputies are expected to recover, as are the occupants from the vehicle that had been stopped.

According to preliminary information, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on the interstate below downtown Greenville. At some point, at least one person in the suspect vehicle had a physical altercation with the deputies, Lewis said.

During the struggle in and around the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor trailer.

Read More