Houston police officer killed in apartment complex shooting

(CNN) A Texas police officer was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday at an apartment complex, authorities said.

Sgt. Harold Preston, 65, and another two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at south Houston apartment building, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference.

"It's a big loss," Acevedo told reporters. "A lot of tears are being shed."

A woman called police Tuesday morning because she was moving out of an apartment and wanted to retrieve some items. She told police that she couldn't get in because her estranged significant other wouldn't let her in, Acevedo said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo at the south Houston apartment complex where two officers were shot Tuesday.

The officers stayed in the parking lot, speaking with the woman for about an hour until the suspect's 14-year-old son, who was outside with them, unlocked the door and opened it, Acevedo said.

