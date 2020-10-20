A California city is guaranteeing income to 800 residents for two years

(CNN) The city of Compton is launching a pilot program that will guarantee free, recurring cash payments to 800 of its low-income residents -- with no strings attached.

In addition, the platform also provides no-cost banking and access to "existing financial, legal, and counseling services."

A beacon of hope

The coronavirus pandemic has also raised the city's unemployment rate which now stands at 21.9%, according to the program's website . Compton Pledge hopes to reverse these troubling trends at no cost to its residents.

So far, the program has raised over $2.5 million in private donations and in-kind contributions. This money will go to the Fund for Guaranteed Income,a registered public charity, with "the vast majority channeled directly to the cash transfer recipients," according to program's fact sheet

The Compton Pledge is led by Mayor Brown in partnership with the Fund for Guaranteed Income, the Jain Family Institute -- a nonprofit research institution -- and dozens of other organizations that will advise on the implementation of the initiative into the community.

Not the first guaranteed income pilot program in California

The program, which bills itself as the " largest and longest-term guaranteed income initiative ," is not the first of its kind in the state of California.

In 2019, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs launched the " Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration " (SEEDS) , the first guaranteed income program in the country. SEEDS gave 125 Stockton residents $500 a month for 18 months.

The Compton Pledge has garnered praise from many advocates, most notably from Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement.