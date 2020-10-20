San Francisco's 'CAREN Act,' making racially biased 911 calls illegal, is one step closer to becoming a law

(CNN) It may soon be illegal to make discriminatory, racially biased 911 calls in San Francisco.

The "CAREN Act" (Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies) was introduced in July at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting by Supervisor Shamann Walton.

The ordinance is one step closer to becoming a law. On Tuesday, the board unanimously passed the act on first read. Next week, the bill has to be voted on again by the board, and then it will be sent to Mayor London Breed to sign.

The ordinance's name is a twist on "Karen," the name social media gives people making racially biased 911 calls.

And it's not just "Karen." There are also names like "Becky," which has also come to symbolize a stereotype of whiteness . And "Susan." And "Chad."