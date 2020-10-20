Following a week rocked by a mayor's scandal and resignation, Anchorage Assembly chooses first female, openly gay acting mayor

(CNN) Anchorage Assembly Chair Austin Quinn-Davidson is set to make history when she steps into the role of acting mayor Friday.

The current mayor of Anchorage, Ethan Berkowitz, submitted his resignation last week after admitting to an inappropriate but consensual relationship with a local news anchor, according to KTUU

"It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as Mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage," reads a Berkowitz statement from October 13 . "My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required."

The resignation is effective Friday at 6 p.m. (10 p.m. ET). At that time, Quinn-Davidson will take on the role as acting mayor until a successor is named.

She will become the first Anchorage mayor who is female and openly gay.

