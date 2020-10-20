Bletchley Park codebreakers' contribution to WWII overstated, new book claims

(CNN) The contribution of famed codebreaking facility Bletchley Park to the Allied victory in World War II has been overstated, according to the author of an official history of British intelligence agency GCHQ.

Codebreakers at the GCHQ facility deciphered Nazi Germany's communications and were credited with turning the tide of the war, but John Ferris, whose book "Beyond the Enigma" was published Tuesday, told CNN that the British public had created a myth around the facility that overstated its influence.

"I'm second to none in admiring Bletchley and the way it operates, but the key thing is intelligence never wins a war on its own," said Ferris. "It can't, you have to have force."

Nazi Germany considered its "Enigma" codes unbreakable.

Ferris believes that a myth has been built around the codebreaking operation at Bletchley Park.

"For British people, 1940 has taken on greater and greater significance as time goes by," he said. "They see it almost as the moment when modern Britain was created."

Read More