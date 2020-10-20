Jeneva Stone lives with her husband and their two sons in Bethesda, Maryland. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) My son Rob is 23 years old. He follows politics, enjoys sips of whiskey, and loves baseball. He also has a rare form of dystonia, a feeding tube, and a tracheostomy, among other pre-existing medical conditions. He uses a speech-generating computerized device to communicate with us. If the Affordable Care Act (ACA) were struck down by the Supreme Court after the addition of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a mother of a disabled child herself, Rob would be uninsurable, like so many of his disabled peers.

On October 12, 2018, I rolled my son Rob in his wheelchair to the U.S. Supreme Court for a tour. The sky that day was as bright blue as the cape he wore. I have a photo of him posing at the bottom of the famous icy white marble steps, smiling because we believed the court would continue to protect his right to health care — but now it feels like we may have been wrong.

You'd think that Barrett would understand what is at stake for my son and millions of other disabled Americans. But at her hearing, she would not go on the record about her views on the ACA and simply said she was "not hostile" to it — that is not enough for me. She has previously shown her opposition to the court's ruling when it voted against overturning the ACA twice, showing no hint of empathy.

Rob Stone during a visit to the Supreme Court.

Rob was born in 1997, long before the ACA was passed in 2010. For over a decade, my husband and I surfed the edge of financial ruin, ineligible in Maryland for a Medicaid waiver to assist us with Rob's medical care. The few job changes we made were fraught with anxiety — a single misstep, leaving an insurance gap of only a single day, would mean Rob's care would be dropped by our new employer. If the ACA had not passed, I don't know where we would be financially.

Then there were the denials. Feeding Rob depended on three pieces of medical equipment: a port implanted in his stomach, an "extension" tube that plugged into the port, and a 60cc syringe into which we'd pour his formula. Our insurer at the time denied the extension tubes, which cost hundreds of dollars per month, referring to the tube as an "artificial esophagus," and saying our plan didn't cover prosthetic devices. The claims representative cheerfully said at least they covered the formula and syringes. I was devastated.

