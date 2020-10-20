Alyssa Klein is a writer and social media strategist. She was the Social Media Director of the Women's March on Washington. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As a sibling to someone who overdosed at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, I'm reminded every day that our national conversation ignores the uncounted victims of the pandemic. Victims like my brother, David, who passed away on March 24 in Orange County, California. While his death certificate states "acute polydrug intoxication due to the combined effects of heroin [and other drugs]" as his cause of death, my brother is another tragedy of this moment.

He was 41 when he died. And though he faced substance use disorder throughout his adult life, David was sober nearly the entire year leading up to the pandemic. When I saw him over dinner and donuts last November on a visit to Los Angeles, he was crushing life. I was proud of him. My handsome, charming big brother finally had it together. (Of course, even when he didn't have it "together," he was still my biggest champion.) David was thriving as a personal trainer at a gym. He loved being a dad and absolutely adored his little girl. Although they weren't living together at the time, he would text me most days with photos and videos of my niece. The last text he ever sent me on March 13 was a paraphrase of a quote he'd heard by myth scholar Joseph Campbell: "When you live a life for someone other than yourself, you are living a hero's journey," my brother wrote.

Alyssa Klein and her brother, David, in 1994.

At that point in time, David was on the cusp of a promotion at work -- unless the coronavirus really hurt business, he cautioned our father. His promotion never happened. And neither did my promise to visit him and my niece in March. Instead came the pandemic, and with it, a perfect storm for relapse. In the six days after David texted me, everything keeping him on track and on the path of treatment was gone. When California's stay-at-home order took effect on March 19 , David was suddenly out of work, unable to visit his daughter, and without a support network.

We worried about him. David plus free time was historically a recipe for disaster. I should have checked in. Aside from an email he sent me on March 17, congratulating me for a new article I wrote that week, I hadn't heard from David. The updates about my niece stopped. I should have known something was wrong.

On the phone with our father an hour or so before we learned of my brother's death, our dad said to me, "I'm worried about David. I don't know what kind of trouble he's going to get into now that he's not working and can't see his daughter. I think he's been sleeping all day." He sounded worried. David wasn't returning his calls that day. That night, I received a Facebook message from David's landlord asking me to give him a call. Thinking, hoping that David owed rent money, I sent his number to our father. My dad called me back shortly after speaking with the landlord, with a message he had long dreaded delivering: "David passed away."