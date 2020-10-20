Russia says it's willing to freeze nuclear arsenal to extend arms treaty with US

Moscow (CNN) Russia said it is willing to agree to freeze its nuclear arsenals in order to extend key arms reduction treaty New START if the US does not pose any other requirements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"Russia proposes to extend the New START Treaty by one year and is ready, together with the United States, to make a political commitment to 'freeze' the number of nuclear warheads held by the parties for this period," the statement said.

"This can be implemented strictly and exclusively if there is understanding that the 'freezing' of warheads will not be accompanied by any additional demands from the United States," it said, in reference to the US' rejection of Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer last week to extend the deal for a year without any preconditions.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said: "We appreciate the Russian Federation's willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control."

"The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same," Ortagus added in a statement.

