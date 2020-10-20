Danish submarine murderer Peter Madsen caught after escaping prison

(CNN) Police have captured Peter Madsen, the Danish inventor found guilty of the mutilation and murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, after he briefly escaped from a jail near Denmark's capital.

Madsen was caught 430 yards (400 meters) away from Herstedvester prison shortly after 10 a.m. CET (4 a.m. ET) as he tried to flee on Tuesday, according to the Western Copenhagen police.

Danish news networks showed dramatic footage of Madsen as he was detained, surrounded by police cars. In the footage, two snipers could be seen lying flat on the ground with their rifles pointed at Madsen as he sat down on the ground, with his back against a hedge.

Police cordon off a street during a stand-off with Madsen.

Madsen is serving a life sentence for the murder and mutilation of Wall, who was killed aboard his submarine in 2017.

Wall, a promising 30-year-old journalist, was last seen boarding Madsen's self-built submarine in Copenhagen on August 10, 2017, when she had planned to interview him for an upcoming article.

Read More