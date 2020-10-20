(CNN) Iceland's Prime Minister was interrupted by an earthquake while filming an interview on Tuesday -- but managed to shrug off the intrusion and finish her answer.

Katrin Jakobsdottir was discussing the impact of the pandemic on tourism with the Washington Post when her house started to shake, visibly startling the Icelandic leader.

"Oh my god, there's an earthquake," she said with a gasp. "Sorry, there was an earthquake right now. Wow."

But Jakobsdottir quickly pivoted back to the matter at hand, laughing: "Well this is Iceland" and continuing her response to the question.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was discussing the coronavirus' effect on the tourism industry and how the nation is approaching testing when she was interrupted by an earthquake. https://t.co/47Thh6hy5M #postlive pic.twitter.com/3rWjrIczXm — Washington Post Live (@postlive) October 20, 2020

"Yes I'm perfectly fine, the house is still strong, so no worries," she later added.

