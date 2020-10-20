Specialized drones are being tested in a program to boost koala numbers on Australia's east coast, dropping seeds of gum trees as part of a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) scheme to regenerate bushland torched in the country's historic bushfires.

Gum tree leaves are koala's main food source, and restoring bushland and forest habitat razed in the 2019-2020 fires is key to their long-term survival in New South Wales state.

The fires killed or displaced 3 billion mammals, birds and reptiles, the WWF estimates, and destroyed or damaged up to 7 billion trees across 11 million hectares (37 million acres) of Australia's southeast, equal to half the area of the United Kingdom.

WWF's Australia unit is seeking to raise 300 million Australian dollars (about $211 million) over five years to fund the initiative to try the seed drones and other methods to revive forest habitat, aiming to double koala numbers on the east coast.

"The magnitude of the bushfire crisis requires us to respond at a scale that's never been done before," said WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O'Gorman.

