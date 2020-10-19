Struggling to work productively from home? Let strangers watch you.

How Covid-19 is changing the way we work
The pandemic is changing how we work, and causing businesses to rethink the workplace. "Work gyms" such as Caveday are becoming increasingly popular. Users join a group Zoom call, leave their cameras on and work alongside other members for a specified time period. The concept is based on the theory of "social accountability" -- with someone watching, you're under more pressure to focus.
Or perhaps offices will be full of people working in air-tight pods. Egyptian architect Mohamed Radwan designed the "Qwork-Pod," hexagonal cubicles that can be arranged in a hive-like layout, complete with automatic doors controlled by facial recognition, and ventilation fans with built-in air purifiers. The whole structure is made of non-porous materials that can be easily disinfected.
