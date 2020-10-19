When this creature faces deadly radiation, glowing is the only option

(CNN) Deadly levels of radiation won't stop this creature from shining bright.

This newly discovered strain of tardigrade can protect itself from lethal levels of ultraviolet light through glowing, according to a recent study published in The Royal Society journal.

The tardigrade found to have this trait is called the Paramacrobiotus BLR strain. It was first detected in Bangalore, India, on a concrete wall on a college campus, said study author Sandeep M. Eswarappa, who is an assistant professor at Indian Institute of Science.

Tardigrades, often called "water bears" or "moss piglets," are microscopic animals that are found in moist terrestrial and aquatic environments, according to Eswarappa. These critters, he explained, are closely related to worms and insects and are known to survive many conditions.

The 1-millimeter creatures can survive extremely harsh conditions, such as being frozen for 30 years and then resurrected.

