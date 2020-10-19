Could a smart light bulb help reset your body clock?

(CNN)After finishing a film on Netflix and taking one final scroll through your Facebook feed, you go to bed. It's much harder to switch off your mind than a screen, though, and after tossing and turning, you finally drift off. When your alarm goes off, it feels like you barely closed your eyes.
Sound familiar? It's more common than you might think. According to the American Sleep Association, more than a third of adults in the US report sleeping less than seven hours a night -- the bare minimum suggested for optimum health.
For many people, our busy modern lives have put the body's natural sleep-wake cycle -- called the circadian rhythm -- out of whack. But new research might help.
Earlier this year, scientists at the University of Washington identified how cells in the eye respond to different colored lights, signaling the part of the brain that regulates our circadian rhythm. Now, US company TUO has used those findings to create an LED light bulb it says can help energize you in the morning and calm you at night.
Why circadian health matters
The circadian rhythm is an internal body clock that runs in approximately 24-hour cycles, says Joey Chan, associate professor of psychiatry at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Everyone's circadian rhythm is different, ranging from "morning larks" to "night owls," she says.
While the circadian rhythm is responsible for sleep, Chan says it also "affects our mood, our neural connections, our memory, physical performance, and the cardiometabolic functions."