Could a smart light bulb help reset your body clock?

By Rebecca Cairns, CNN

Updated 4:10 AM ET, Mon October 19, 2020

TUO's bulb is intended to help energize users in the morning and calm them at night.

(CNN)After finishing a film on Netflix and taking one final scroll through your Facebook feed, you go to bed. It's much harder to switch off your mind than a screen, though, and after tossing and turning, you finally drift off. When your alarm goes off, it feels like you barely closed your eyes.

Sound familiar? It's more common than you might think. According to the American Sleep Association, more than a third of adults in the US report sleeping less than seven hours a night -- the bare minimum suggested for optimum health.
For many people, our busy modern lives have put the body's natural sleep-wake cycle -- called the circadian rhythm -- out of whack. But new research might help.
Earlier this year, scientists at the University of Washington identified how cells in the eye respond to different colored lights, signaling the part of the brain that regulates our circadian rhythm. Now, US company TUO has used those findings to create an LED light bulb it says can help energize you in the morning and calm you at night.

    Why circadian health matters

    The circadian rhythm is an internal body clock that runs in approximately 24-hour cycles, says Joey Chan, associate professor of psychiatry at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Everyone's circadian rhythm is different, ranging from "morning larks" to "night owls," she says.
    While the circadian rhythm is responsible for sleep, Chan says it also "affects our mood, our neural connections, our memory, physical performance, and the cardiometabolic functions."
    Flying across time zones disrupts your body's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. But there are a number of technologies that claim to be able to help. The Timeshifter phone app is based around the idea that controlling when you see light is key to resetting your body clock. It gives advice to ease symptoms of jet lag, such as insomnia, alongside helping to resynchronize your circadian clock to its new time zone.
    Flying across time zones disrupts your body's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. But there are a number of technologies that claim to be able to help. The Timeshifter phone app is based around the idea that controlling when you see light is key to resetting your body clock. It gives advice to ease symptoms of jet lag, such as insomnia, alongside helping to resynchronize your circadian clock to its new time zone.
    Designed to do more than just help with jet lag, the Neuroon sleep mask uses sensors to analyze your sleep patterns ...
    Designed to do more than just help with jet lag, the Neuroon sleep mask uses sensors to analyze your sleep patterns ...
    ... it then creates a custom-made sleep and napping schedule for you.
    ... it then creates a custom-made sleep and napping schedule for you.
    CNN's Richard Quest demonstrates anti-jetlag spectacles. The idea behind Ayo Light Therapy Glasses is that a session of blue light will help correct the body's circadian rhythm.
    CNN's Richard Quest demonstrates anti-jetlag spectacles. The idea behind Ayo Light Therapy Glasses is that a session of blue light will help correct the body's circadian rhythm.
    The headband is worn above the eyes for sessions of up to 30 minutes.
    The headband is worn above the eyes for sessions of up to 30 minutes.
    It may not cure jet lag, but this new seat design could help you leave the plane feeling more rested. It comes with &quot;padded wings&quot; that fold out from behind both sides of the seat back, making it easier to sleep. Called &quot;Interspace,&quot; it&#39;s the work of Universal Movement, a spin-off from London-based design company New Territory.