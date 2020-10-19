Could a smart light bulb help reset your body clock?

(CNN) After finishing a film on Netflix and taking one final scroll through your Facebook feed, you go to bed. It's much harder to switch off your mind than a screen, though, and after tossing and turning, you finally drift off. When your alarm goes off, it feels like you barely closed your eyes.

Why circadian health matters

The circadian rhythm is an internal body clock that runs in approximately 24-hour cycles, says Joey Chan, associate professor of psychiatry at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Everyone's circadian rhythm is different, ranging from "morning larks" to "night owls," she says.

While the circadian rhythm is responsible for sleep, Chan says it also "affects our mood, our neural connections, our memory, physical performance, and the cardiometabolic functions."