Betelgeuse, the unusually dimming star, is smaller and closer than scientists thought

The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the constellation of Orion, experienced unprecedented dimming late in 2019. This image was taken in January using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
This is an infrared image of Apep, a Wolf-Rayet star binary system located 8,000 light-years from Earth.
An artist's illustration, left, helps visualize the details of an unusual star system, GW Orionis, in the Orion constellation. The system's circumstellar disk is broken, resulting in misaligned rings around its three stars.
This is a simulation of two spiral black holes that merge and emit gravitational waves.
This artist's illustration shows the unexpected dimming of the star Betelgeuse.
This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light.
This artist's interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion.