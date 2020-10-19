(CNN) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Monday that at least 18 active Covid-19 outbreaks were traced to church services in the state.

The outbreaks were reported in 13 counties: Berkeley, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wood.

"We all know that church is a place that absolutely this killer can really thrive. We're singing, we love to see all those that we love and that are in our church family with us," said Justice.

"It's an absolute place where a lot of our elderly go and we've got to wear a mask, stay a pew apart, and from the standpoint of our elderly, you can get your services online or something like that," he said.

The US Centers for Disease Control has warned that that singing in close proximity can facilitate spread of the coronavirus, and has recommended that organizations "consider temporarily suspending singing, chanting, or shouting during events especially when participants are in close proximity to each other."

Read More