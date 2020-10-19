Sara Blackwood, a transgender woman, was shot and killed while walking home on National Coming Out Day

(CNN) Sara Blackwood, a transgender woman, was walking home at night on October 11 when her life was tragically cut short.

The 39-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and transported by medics to the hospital, where she passed away, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Blackwood's death was ruled a homicide and a suspect has yet to be identified. Police initially responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting victim but have not released any further information.

"Tragically, she died on National Coming Out Day, a day that is marked every year on October 11 to emphasize the importance of coming out and creating a safe world in which LGBTQ people can live openly as their authentic selves," said the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) in a statement last week.

Bonnie Lambeth, a longtime friend of Blackwood, said she was shocked when she heard about her death.