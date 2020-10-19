Sexual assault suspect arrested in Los Angeles after standoff on Paramount Pictures lot

(CNN) A sexual assault suspect who was barricaded in a building on the lot of Paramount Pictures has been arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

At one point, an officer was involved in a shooting with the suspect near the main gate of the Paramount lot. It was unclear who fired shots.

The suspect was bleeding when he was arrested but it wasn't known whether he had been shot, Meghan Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department said during a media briefing early Monday morning.

The incident began Sunday night when officers from the Fullerton Police Department tried to arrest the suspect in Los Angeles, Aguilar said.

The Fullerton officers used a Taser on the suspect and asked for LAPD help after the suspect pulled out a knife, according to preliminary reports.

Read More