Suspect barricaded on Paramount Studios lot, police say

(CNN) A suspect is barricaded in a building on the Paramount Studios lot according to a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to preliminary information, just after 10 p.m. (PDT) the Fullerton Police Department was in Hollywood conducting a sexual assault investigation, spokesperson Cpl. Billy Phu told CNN. When they attempted to contact the suspect in the Hollywood area, detectives asked for the assistance of LAPD, he said.

At some point the suspect barricaded himself inside a building at Paramount Studios, the spokesman told CNN.

It is not clear if the suspect is armed.

LAPD Hollywood asked people to avoid the area, saying there was police activity near Melrose Avenue and N. Gower Street in a post on Twitter. The area they outlined is near the Paramount Studios.

