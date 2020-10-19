(CNN) Remember that plastic bag ban in New York? Don't worry, they didn't forget.

Enforcement of the law started Monday, October 19, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced last month.

The ban -- approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2019 -- took effect on March 1 of this year but was not enforced until now because of a lawsuit by plastic bag manufacturers as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York State Supreme Court struck down the lawsuit last month but said business need 30 days notice to prepare for the enforcement of the ban.

"The DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean.... It's time to BYOBagNY," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said last month.

