Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series to face off with the Tampa Bay Rays

(CNN) The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series.

The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in a pivotal Game 7 of the National League Championship series Sunday.

The team will now go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Rays when the World Series starts Tuesday in in Arlington, Texas, at the newly-opened Globe Life Field.

This is the 20th World Series appearance in the storied history of the Dodgers franchise. The Dodgers will now have represented the National League in the World Series in three of the last four years. The Dodgers have won the World Series six times, with the last championship coming in 1988.

This is Tampa Bay's second World Series appearance in franchise history, with the other coming in 2008.

