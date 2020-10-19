Rock legend John Fogerty issues President Trump a cease-and-desist order from playing his song

(CNN)John Fogerty has directed President Donald Trump to stop using his song "Fortunate Son," by issuing him a cease-and-desist order.
The founder of the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival posted his directive in a statement on his Twitter account Friday.
"I object to the President using my song, 'Fortunate Son' in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse," the singer said.
"I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes."
Fogerty goes on to explain that Trump falls into both of these categories.
"The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song," he concluded.
On September 11, he posted a video to his Facebook account explaining the meaning behind "Fortunate Son" and calling Trump's use of the song "confounding."
"It's a song I could have written now and so I find it confusing ... that the President has chosen to use my song for his political rallies," he said in the post.
Fogerty is not the only rock icon to ask the President to stop playing their music for campaign purposes.
The Rolling Stones, REM, and Steven Tyler have all given Trump the same directive in recent years.
The Rolling Stones even had to ask twice, once in 2016 and once in June.