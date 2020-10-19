Rock legend John Fogerty issues President Trump a cease-and-desist order from playing his song

(CNN) John Fogerty has directed President Donald Trump to stop using his song "Fortunate Son," by issuing him a cease-and-desist order.

The founder of the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival posted his directive in a statement on his Twitter account Friday.

"I object to the President using my song, 'Fortunate Son' in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse," the singer said.

"I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes."

Fogerty goes on to explain that Trump falls into both of these categories.