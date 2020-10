Legendary NHL broadcaster Mike 'Doc' Emrick announces his retirement

(CNN) After 47 years, Mike "Doc" Emrick, is stepping away from the broadcasting booth.

Emrick, 74, has served as the lead play-by-play voice for the NHL on NBC for the last 15 years and is considered the preeminent voice of the league. While he will no longer be calling games, he will continue to contribute to NBC sports by writing and narrating video essays, according to a news release by the NHL

Throughout his career, Emrick has covered the Stanley Cup Final 22 times, 45 Stanley Cup Playoff game sevens, six Olympics, 14 NHL All-Star Games and 19 NHL Winter Classics and Stadium Series games.

Emrick estimates that he has called over 3,750 professional and Olympic hockey games, the release said.

"It was 50 years ago this fall, with pen and pad in hand at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, I got my first chance to cover the National Hockey League," Emrick said in a video released by NBC Sports.

