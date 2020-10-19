(CNN) A shark lab in California tagged more sharks off the southern coast this year than ever before, raising questions researchers are unable to answer.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting team members and lab time, California State University's Long Beach Shark Lab director Chris Lowe told CNN his team still tagged 38 sharks in 2020, triple the number they tagged the year before.

"This has been the biggest summer that we've had in the 10 years we've been doing this," Lowe said. "There's still a lot of sharks around that aren't even tagged yet so we're probably going to tag even more before the year's over."

"It seems like 2020 will be a year-round shark season and we don't know why. There's a lot of questions we don't have answers to right now," he added.

Along with a hike in numbers, the sharks are also being tagged in areas where they never visited in the past, such as regions off the coast of San Diego. The sharks are also lingering around the beaches for longer than usual, another odd behavior researchers are struggling to understand.

