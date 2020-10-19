Tsunami warning issued after earthquake near Alaska

(CNN) A tsunami warning was issued Monday after a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska.

The warning was for the Alaska Peninsula and South Alaska, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

"We are still waiting for any wave that may have been generated," Scott Langley with the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Langley said the area subject to the warning is "pretty remote." Officials should know soon whether a tsunami was generated, he said.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages," the agency said.

