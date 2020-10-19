Why happy endings can lead to bad decisions, even when voting

(CNN) Call it the happy ending effect.

Our brains tend to give more weight to the later part of an experience -- no matter how good it was overall. This can lead to poor decisions and, according to a small study published Monday, it's a fundamental mechanism involving two different parts of the human brain.

"When you're deciding where to go for dinner, for example, you think about where you've had a good meal in the past," said Martin Vestergaard, a research associate at the University of Cambridge's department of physiology, development and neuroscience, in a press statement.

"But your memory of whether that meal was good isn't always reliable -- our brain values the final few moments of the experience more highly than the rest of it."

A similar phenomenon can also be seen in politics, said Vestergaard.

