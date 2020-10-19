UK accuses Russian intelligence agency of hacking 2020 Olympics

(CNN) The British government has accused the GRU, Russia's military intelligence service, of carrying out cyberattacks on officials and organizations involved in planning the 2020 Olympics.

The UK accused the GRU of targeting the "organisers, logistics services, and sponsors" of the games. The 2020 competition was scheduled to take place in Tokyo in July but was postponed due to the pandemic.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the GRU's actions in the "strongest possible terms," calling the unit "cynical and reckless," in a statement published on Monday.

The statement also accused the Russian body of targeting the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea with cyberattacks.

"The UK is confirming for the first time today the extent of GRU targeting of the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea," the government statement said.

