Why Canadians can't look away from the US vote

Ottowa (CNN) It's a reflex many Canadians can't shake; watching the US election campaign is like rubber-necking a car crash across the highway. It's riveting, at times terrifying. Above all, you fear the debris could actually fall your way.

Arguably no other country outside of the United States has as much at stake economically as the election campaign enters its final, dramatic weeks. And Canadians are feeling it.

"We're all watching the US election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference last week.

Asked if his government is preparing for election disruptions or violence south of the border, Trudeau went further. "I think we're certainly all hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result from the election, like many people are around the world. If it is less clear there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes," Trudeau said.

But even with a smooth US election process, many Canadians are feeling uneasy about the possibility of four more years with an American president who has shown personal animus toward Canada and its government. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and other resources without negotiation or warning and walked out of the G7 summit in Canada in 2018 calling Trudeau "dauishonest" and "very weak."

