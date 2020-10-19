Anti-femicide protesters call for a state of emergency in Namibia

(CNN) Protesters in Namibia campaigning against sexual and gender-based violence are calling for a state of emergency to be declared across the country, while pledging to renew their Shut It All Down campaign of disruption if authorities do not act.

The protests, planned online in response to news of another attack, left some commercial areas of the southern African nation, including the central business district of its capital, Windhoek, at a standstill over the course of four days earlier in October.

While the government has since promised to tackle sexual and gender-based violence -- and the protests have paused for now -- activists say they want concrete action, telling CNN on Monday that their campaign would resume unless three demands are met.

Activist Bertha Tobias said that the protesters want specific deadlines on government policy actions; the resignations of Namibian gender equality minister, Doreen Sioka and her deputy Bernadette Jagger; and the declaration of a state of emergency.

Protesters are engaging with Sioka and Jagger this week, but if substantial progress isn't made they will return to the streets, Tobias said.

