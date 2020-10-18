Mysterious jetpack man is not the only person to take flight in unconventional ways

(CNN) During the last few months a man in the jetpack has been spotted flying over Los Angeles International Airport several times, but the unidentified man is not the only one to lift off in an unconventional way.

Oddly enough, there are at least four men who have used a type of balloon to soar above the ground, and all of them became famous in their own way.

Larry Walters

The most famous case takes us back to 1982.

A 33-year-old military veteran, Larry Walters, got the idea to float from Los Angeles to the Mojave Desert in a Sears and Roebuck lawn chair adorned with weather balloons -- 45, to be exact.

