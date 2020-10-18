Missing hiker found in Zion National Park, family says

(CNN) A hiker missing in Zion National Park for nearly two weeks has been found alive, her family said Sunday.

Her family told CNN they were overjoyed that she had been found safe.

"We would like thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the network of people who came together," the Chambers-Courtier family said in a statement.

Read More