A French bulldog is wearing a different Halloween costume every day this month

(CNN) There's a dog in Texas dazzling more than 13,000 followers on Instagram with his Halloween costumes.

Toad, known by his handle Goodboy.Toad , is delighting fans with #toads31daysofhalloween, a hashtag people can follow to see him wearing a different Halloween costume every day of October.

In less than two weeks, his owners have already dressed him as Napoleon Dynamite, a mermaid and Jake from State Farm.

Owners Amy and Clint Herrington adopted Toad from a breeder in February, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They've since been stuck inside their Dallas home as they try to avoid contracting the virus.

According to Amy Herrington, their boredom inspired them to start dressing up Toad in costumes and posting his images on Instagram.

