A tearful reunion caught on video as a couple reunites after being separated over 200 days due to the pandemic

(CNN) A couple at a Florida assisted living home had the internet in tears this weekend after a heartwarming video featuring the couple was shared on social media.

The video shared by Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, an assisted living home facility in Brandon, shows residents Joseph and Eve Loreth reuniting after being separated over 200 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic," the Facebook post from Thursday reads. "Get your tissues out!"

Joseph, who has been in rehabilitation for the past 215 days, is seen being pushed in a wheelchair down a hallway to a common room where his wife of 60 years is waiting.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, many nursing and assisted living homes have restricted in-person visitations. These past seven months, the couple was only able to see each other through window visits, the assisted living home said.

Read More