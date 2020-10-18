Evacuations ordered in Colorado and Utah as crews battle new blazes

(CNN) Blazes roaring through Colorado and Utah have pushed people from their homes and caused damage that officials have not yet been able to assess.

Two wildfires are believed to have broken out in Utah on Saturday, burning more than 3,000 acres in less than a day, according to posts on Twitter from Utah Fire Info.

The Range Fire, burning just outside the city of Orem, has prompted the evacuation of about 10 homes as it burned 1,500 acres. It is 0% contained, the post said. Meanwhile the Fire Canyon Fire is estimated to be burning through 1,600 acres, but it is not currently threatening any structures.

The causes of both are under investigation, but the Fire Canyon Fire is believed to be human-caused, according to the post.

Reports of the Utah fires come as fire crews continue to battle the CalWood Fire, which sparked around noon Saturday north of Jamestown, Colorado, and quickly spread to more than 7,000 acres, according to Gabi Boerkircher, spokesperson for Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

