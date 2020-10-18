Jim McDermott is the author of "Bitter Is the Wind," a novel of working class aspirations, and a business litigation attorney based in Portland, Oregon. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Forty years ago, I worked on an assembly line and as a gas station attendant. Those minimum wage jobs helped put me through college and law school. Throw in government grants, scholarships, low interest loans and hard work, and a kid from an ordinary background was launched on a path to economic prosperity. I'm a good example of the upward mobility that has always been a critical feature of American capitalism. In hindsight, I can see that being born a white male also helped me.

Today, our capitalist system works very well for kids with private school educations and networks of well-off contacts. But sadly, American capitalism doesn't seem to be working very well for many young people who are not born into families of privilege.

I look back now and wonder: How can we return to a place with more opportunities that lead to a better quality of life for all? I believe the answer is through a more progressive form of capitalism.

If we can recapture some of what we've lost from that era, make it more inclusive and add in subsidized child care, along with paid sick and parental leave, then we can build a 21st-century foundation for US capitalism that many working-class Americans long for. We could have a baseline social welfare infrastructure that would allow vastly more Americans the opportunity to reach their full potential.

