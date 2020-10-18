Pumpkin spice latte flavor, amped up with sugar, is not one that is found in nature.

Pumpkin spice latte flavor, amped up with sugar, is not one that is found in nature.

Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

Photos: Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

So instead, commit to having some seasonal fun this fall in the kitchen with real pumpkins and spice.

So instead, commit to having some seasonal fun this fall in the kitchen with real pumpkins and spice.

Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

Photos: Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

Photos: Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

Photos: Say no to pumpkin spice lattes. Here is the real thing

At the farmers market, gather pumpkins for roasting. Look out for sugar pumpkins and milk-fed pumpkins, which are best for cooking.