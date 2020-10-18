Forget that pumpkin spice flavored latte. That is not pumpkin. These foods are

By Casey Barber, CNN

Updated 3:00 AM ET, Sun October 18, 2020

Pumpkin spice latte flavor, amped up with sugar, is not one that is found in nature.
Pumpkin spice latte flavor, amped up with sugar, is not one that is found in nature.
So instead, commit to having some seasonal fun this fall in the kitchen with real pumpkins and spice.
So instead, commit to having some seasonal fun this fall in the kitchen with real pumpkins and spice.
Make your own pumpkin spice blend with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves, and enjoy with home-brewed coffee.
Make your own pumpkin spice blend with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves, and enjoy with home-brewed coffee.
At the farmers market, gather pumpkins for roasting. Look out for sugar pumpkins and milk-fed pumpkins, which are best for cooking.
At the farmers market, gather pumpkins for roasting. Look out for sugar pumpkins and milk-fed pumpkins, which are best for cooking.
Hollow out smaller gourds and fill with cheese fondue for individual treats for every family member.
Hollow out smaller gourds and fill with cheese fondue for individual treats for every family member.
Make your crispy pumpkin fries either sweet or savory.
Make your crispy pumpkin fries either sweet or savory.
Nothing says "fall" quite like warm pumpkin bread topped with pumpkin butter (see article for butter recipe).
Nothing says "fall" quite like warm pumpkin bread topped with pumpkin butter (see article for butter recipe).
