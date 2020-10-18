Dutch king cuts short vacation in Greece after criticism

(CNN) The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and his wife cut short a vacation to Greece on Friday after coming under criticism for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We see the reactions by people to reports in the media," Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima said in a statement published by the Royal House late on Friday.

"We wish to leave no doubt that it's necessary to follow the guidelines in order to get the COVID-19 virus under control. The discussion over our vacation is not contributing to that."

Though the king's vacation in Greece did not break any of the Netherlands' lockdown rules, including new restrictions introduced this week amid one of Europe's biggest coronavirus outbreaks, the government has discouraged unnecessary travel.

"This is unwise and incomprehensible," the ANP news agency quoted lawmaker Joost Sneller of the D-66 party, one of the coalition partners in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's governing coalition, as saying of the King's vacation.

